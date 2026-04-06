Abhishek Banerjee's Rallying Cry: TMC vs. Congress Nexus

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee made a fervent appeal to the electorate in Murshidabad, West Bengal, urging them not to vote for Congress. He claimed that casting votes for Congress would inadvertently strengthen the BJP due to alleged political collusion.

Addressing a gathering, Banerjee accused Congress of forming a nexus with the BJP and the Left, which he alleges would result in a split in non-BJP votes. He asserted that this election is a crucial opportunity to undermine these political alliances and preserve the state's governance under TMC.

Banerjee also issued a warning about the BJP's reported deployment of three agencies in the district and accused them of removing voter names from rolls. Reassuring voters, he stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been actively fighting against such practices to ensure fair elections.