Trump's Final Countdown: Iran Deal Negotiations Reach Critical Deadline
U.S. President Donald Trump declared the finalized deadline for Iran to establish a new deal by Tuesday. While acknowledging Iran's proposal as significant, Trump deemed it insufficient. He stressed the urgency, suggesting the conflict could end rapidly if Iran fulfills specific conditions during negotiations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:04 IST
President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed the Tuesday deadline for Iran to negotiate a new deal, emphasizing this timeframe as definitive.
Speaking at an annual White House Easter event, Trump acknowledged the significance of Iran's current proposal but criticized it as inadequate.
Trump stressed that by meeting certain conditions, Iran could swiftly resolve ongoing tensions, noting their apparent good faith in negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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