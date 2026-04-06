Coach Downplays Concerns as Rajasthan Royals Gear Up for Clash Against Mumbai Indians

In a pre-match press conference ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals performance coach Siddhartha Lahiri emphasized a high-tempo strategy for the Indian Premier League's 2026 season, minimizing concerns over individual form.

Lahiri dismissed worries about key players such as Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag, insisting that the evolving nature of T20 cricket requires focusing on team tempo rather than individual performances. 'The game has changed so much that what you call concern is not a concern for us at all,' Lahiri stated.

The coach credited players like Dhruv Jaiswal for steering the team forward in high-risk environments and downplayed the role of coaching, describing it as enabling players to rediscover their best form. Lahiri shared that specific training sessions were set up to refine ky players' strategies, with the Royals looking to secure a winning streak against the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians.