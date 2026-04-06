Coach Downplays Concerns as Rajasthan Royals Gear Up for Clash Against Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals performance coach Sid Lahiri emphasized the importance of maintaining a high-tempo in the IPL 2026. Lahiri downplayed concerns about individual performances, particularly of Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag, stressing the team's cohesive approach and the minimal role of coaching in players' performance. The Royals eye a win against Mumbai Indians.
- Country:
- India
In a pre-match press conference ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals performance coach Siddhartha Lahiri emphasized a high-tempo strategy for the Indian Premier League's 2026 season, minimizing concerns over individual form.
Lahiri dismissed worries about key players such as Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag, insisting that the evolving nature of T20 cricket requires focusing on team tempo rather than individual performances. 'The game has changed so much that what you call concern is not a concern for us at all,' Lahiri stated.
The coach credited players like Dhruv Jaiswal for steering the team forward in high-risk environments and downplayed the role of coaching, describing it as enabling players to rediscover their best form. Lahiri shared that specific training sessions were set up to refine ky players' strategies, with the Royals looking to secure a winning streak against the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians.
ALSO READ
Mumbai Indians' Coach Lauds Bumrah's Growth: A Symbol of Dedication and Excellence
Clash of the Titans: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians Triumph in Nail-Biting IPL Clash
High-Stakes Clash: Axar Patel Leads Delhi Capitals Against Mumbai Indians
Sameer Rizvi's Spectacular 90 Propels Delhi Capitals to Victory Over Mumbai Indians