Trump's Ultimatum to Iran: A Battle of Diplomacy
President Donald Trump has set a hard deadline for Iran to agree to a peace deal, threatening U.S. military action if unmet. While Iran's proposal is deemed significant by Trump, it falls short of his expectations. Negotiations continue, mediated indirectly through Pakistan, focusing on nuclear disarmament and oil flow in the Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a strict deadline for Iran to finalize a peace deal, emphasizing that failure to comply by Tuesday will prompt U.S. military action against Iranian targets. He described Iran's peace offer as significant but insufficient, during a White House event.
Negotiations have seen Trump's aides, communicating indirectly through Pakistan, push Iran to renounce nuclear ambitions and ensure the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump acknowledged some positive shifts in the latest stance of Iran's representatives.
Trump remarked that despite his inclination for the U.S. to take control of Iran's oil, he doubted public comprehension of such an action. Tensions heighten as Iran seeks not just a ceasefire, but a permanent end to hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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