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Tensions Flare in Mokokchung: Violence Erupts Ahead of Koridang Bypoll

A BJP supporter was killed and vehicles damaged in Nagaland's Mokokchung district amid clashes between political supporters ahead of the Koridang bypoll. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders to maintain peace. The bypoll, involving six candidates, follows the death of BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:07 IST
Tensions Flare in Mokokchung: Violence Erupts Ahead of Koridang Bypoll
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In a pre-election turmoil, a BJP supporter reportedly lost his life and a dozen vehicles were vandalized as violence gripped Mokokchung district in Nagaland on Monday. The chaos ensued between supporters of Independent and BJP candidates ahead of the Koridang bypoll.

The deceased, identified as Imrongsungba Imchen from Longkhum village, succumbed to injuries during transit to Dimapur for advanced treatment. Consequently, authorities have detained 16 people connected to the incident. The unrest led to the imposition of prohibitory orders by District Magistrate Ajit Kumar Verma, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The prohibitory measures, effective immediately, ban the congregation of five or more individuals in select areas to prevent disturbances to public peace. The upcoming bypoll is necessary following the demise of BJP's five-time MLA, Imkong L Imchen, with polling scheduled for April 9 and vote counting occurring on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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