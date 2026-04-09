High Stakes and Heightened Security: Koridang Bypoll in Focus

The Koridang Assembly bypoll in Nagaland kicked off Thursday under stringent security measures due to recent election-related violence, resulting in one fatality.

Six candidates are competing, including the son of the late BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen. The bypoll became necessary following his demise in November last year. A total of 22,382 voters, including 11,071 women, are eligible to participate.

Heightened security and additional surveillance are in place at polling stations categorised as vulnerable or critical, ensuring a peaceful process. Authorities have deployed all-women staff at two booths to promote inclusivity. Vote counting is planned for May 4.