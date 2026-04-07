Artemis II Crew Sets New Space Frontier

In a groundbreaking achievement for space exploration, the crew of NASA's Artemis II mission ventured deeper into space than any previous human mission, marking a new frontier for humanity.

During their expedition, the astronauts navigated a rare flyby of the moon's shadowed far side, delving into regions of the lunar surface that are typically hidden from view.

The mission's highlight was the astronauts' close-up observations of meteor impacts, as they witnessed the 'impact flashes' that illuminate the dark, heavily cratered landscape.