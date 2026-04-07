Artemis II Crew Sets New Space Frontier
NASA's Artemis II mission crew achieved a historical milestone by traveling farther into space than any humans before. They conducted a six-hour survey of the moon's far side, witnessing impact flashes from meteors on its cratered surface, providing unprecedented observations of the lunar landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 10:31 IST
In a groundbreaking achievement for space exploration, the crew of NASA's Artemis II mission ventured deeper into space than any previous human mission, marking a new frontier for humanity.
During their expedition, the astronauts navigated a rare flyby of the moon's shadowed far side, delving into regions of the lunar surface that are typically hidden from view.
The mission's highlight was the astronauts' close-up observations of meteor impacts, as they witnessed the 'impact flashes' that illuminate the dark, heavily cratered landscape.
ALSO READ
Lunar Exploration: Artemis II Astronauts Break Records and Capture Rare Views
Artemis II Astronauts Set New Distance Record with Historic Lunar Flyby
Historic Lunar Flyby: Artemis II Astronauts Break Distance Record
Artemis II Astronauts Set New Spaceflight Record on Historic Moon Flyby
Artemis II Astronauts Set Distance Record