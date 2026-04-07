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KTR Slams Revanth Reddy Government over 'Cowardly' Crackdown on BRS Leaders

BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticized the Revanth Reddy-led government's detention of senior party leaders, labeling it as cowardly and anti-democratic. The crackdown on BRS leaders occurred amid protests against land acquisition for an industrial park. KTR accused the government of land-grabbing and neglecting its promises to citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:44 IST
KTR Slams Revanth Reddy Government over 'Cowardly' Crackdown on BRS Leaders
Police deployed outside BRS leader residence during house arrest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a vehement denunciation, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao lambasted the Revanth Reddy administration for detaining senior party leaders. KTR called the actions cowardly and a direct attack on democratic principles. The detentions occurred as BRS leaders attempted to join farmer protests against land acquisition in the Parigi constituency.

KTR voiced strong condemnation of the Congress government, accusing it of illegally detaining former Minister Harish Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy, and others under house arrest to suppress political dissent. He argued that using law enforcement to silence opposition is tantamount to undermining democracy.

The controversy centers on the government's plan to acquire 1,200 acres for an industrial park in Kadlapur and Rapolu. KTR charged the government with prioritizing land-grabbing over the welfare of citizens, failing to fulfill promises such as the 'Six Guarantees' and Rythu Bharosa schemes.

KTR accused the government of reneging on commitments and criticized the lack of industrial development. He reminded of BRS's resilience against repression, affirming the party's unwavering support for the public since the Telangana movement. He called for the immediate release of detained leaders and an end to the land acquisition strategy.

KTR asserted, 'Repression is not new to BRS leaders; we have persevered since the movement days. We will not succumb to intimidation, and our fight for the people will persist.' He demanded the swift release of detained leaders and cessation of the land-grabbing agenda, assuring continued support for affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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