'Change is Coming': Amit Shah Promises Transformation for Assam and West Bengal in Political Rally
Union Home Minister Amit Shah anticipates a political shift in West Bengal, emphasizing BJP's plans to address infiltration by sending infiltrators back. Speaking in Assam, he accused Congress of supporting illegal immigrants and promised a modern education overhaul. Shah highlighted BJP's commitment to Assamese culture and development projects.
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In a recent political rally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that a significant political shift is imminent in West Bengal as he discussed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) intent to confront the issue of illegal immigration. Shah stated that once in power, the BJP will ensure that all infiltrators in Assam, Tripura, and Bengal are sent back to their respective countries.
Addressing election circuits in Assam's Barak Valley, Shah accused the Congress of providing shelter to illegal immigrants, thereby altering the region's demographics. He asserted that the BJP is committed to preserving Assam's cultural and traditional values, while also focusing on the development of infrastructure projects such as the Silchar-Guwahati Expressway and an AIIMS centre in Sribhumi.
Shah criticized Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for degrading public life standards. He emphasized that the BJP's manifesto will be executed in full and urged voters in the Barak Valley to support the party to safeguard the community, land, and foundational values of Assam. Elections in the state are scheduled for April 9, with vote counting on May 4.
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