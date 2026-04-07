Tragic Demise and Allegations: Farmer's Death Sparks Protest

A farmer, Chellappan Pulikkasheri, was discovered dead at a CPI office in Kottayam, Kerala, on Tuesday, police sources revealed.

The tragedy has sparked protests and raised questions about the support extended by local CPI leaders to Pulikkasheri, who had previously voiced issues regarding his farming operations.

Allegations have emerged of vandalism against his plant nursery, lack of support from CPI leaders, and neglect by the state government, as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.