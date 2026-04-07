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Tragic Demise and Allegations: Farmer's Death Sparks Protest

A farmer named Chellappan Pulikkasheri was found dead at a CPI office in Kerala, leading to protests and allegations of neglect by local political leaders. Family and residents claim longstanding issues with CPI officials, and a formal investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:30 IST
Tragic Demise and Allegations: Farmer's Death Sparks Protest
farmer
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer, Chellappan Pulikkasheri, was discovered dead at a CPI office in Kottayam, Kerala, on Tuesday, police sources revealed.

The tragedy has sparked protests and raised questions about the support extended by local CPI leaders to Pulikkasheri, who had previously voiced issues regarding his farming operations.

Allegations have emerged of vandalism against his plant nursery, lack of support from CPI leaders, and neglect by the state government, as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

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