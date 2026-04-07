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Vijay's Campaign Trail in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin

TVK General Secretary 'Bussy' N Anand announced that party chief and actor Vijay will be campaigning in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin on April 8. Although details are pending police permission, Vijay's Chennai campaign was canceled despite police granting an hour of permission. He will meet fans but not address gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:19 IST
Vijay's Campaign Trail in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

TVK General Secretary 'Bussy' N Anand on Tuesday announced that actor and party chief Vijay will campaign in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin on April 8. While the exact schedule and locations will be updated on the TVK website following police approval, skepticism exists about a possible roadshow in Tirunelveli.

Despite plans to visit fans and party cadres in Tuticorin, Vijay will not address any gathering. This comes after the abrupt cancellation of his campaign in Chennai's Villivakkam and T Nagar constituencies on April 6-7 due to alleged permit issues, although police sources confirm permission was granted for a brief duration.

Anand emphasized that further details on Vijay's campaign itinerary will be released once formal approvals are obtained, keeping supporters eagerly awaiting his appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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