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Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and Vijayan: Calls for People-Oriented Politics

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi criticized PM Modi and Kerala CM Vijayan for lacking plans for Indians in West Asia amidst conflict. She accused them of overlooking minorities and tribal issues, increasing corruption, and unemployment. Her remarks were made in Wayanad during the UDF campaign ahead of the April 9 polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:05 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and Vijayan: Calls for People-Oriented Politics
Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging a lack of strategic planning for Indian citizens in West Asia amidst geopolitical tensions. With the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections approaching, Gandhi's criticisms resonated during her campaign in Wayanad.

Gandhi accused the authorities of failing to protect minorities, as amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) threatened the survival of numerous charities and Christian organizations. Addressing the plight of the state's tribal communities, she pointed to worsening conditions due to inadequate government intervention.

The Congress leader decried corruption and political alliances driven by self-interest, urging voters to support policies focused on development and transparent governance. Her statements come amidst the larger political narrative in Kerala as Congress faces scrutiny over the Wayanad housing project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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