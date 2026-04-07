Peaceful End to Campaigning for Crucial Dharmanagar Bypoll

The curtain fell on the Dharmanagar Assembly bypoll campaign with officials reporting a peaceful conclusion on Tuesday. Marking a crucial contest on April 9, voters will witness candidates from the BJP, Left Front, and Congress battle it out following former Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen's passing.

Throughout the campaign, notable political figures, such as Chief Minister Manik Saha, graced the constituency with rallies, while leaders from all parties supported their candidates. Elections are poised for a smooth roll-out, with detailed security measures and preparations in place, according to Returning Officer Debjani Choudhury.

As the election day approaches, officials have ensured readiness across 55 polling booths, emphasizing security and addressing weather-related concerns. The constituency, where female voters marginally surpass male voters, stands prepared for a pivotal decision-making process.