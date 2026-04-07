Left Menu

Peaceful End to Campaigning for Crucial Dharmanagar Bypoll

Campaigning for the Dharmanagar Assembly bypoll concluded without incidents. The multi-cornered contest involves BJP, Left Front, and Congress. The election follows the late Assembly speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen's demise. Election preparations are complete with an emphasis on security and logistics, as 46,142 voters gear up to cast their ballots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:09 IST
Peaceful End to Campaigning for Crucial Dharmanagar Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

The curtain fell on the Dharmanagar Assembly bypoll campaign with officials reporting a peaceful conclusion on Tuesday. Marking a crucial contest on April 9, voters will witness candidates from the BJP, Left Front, and Congress battle it out following former Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen's passing.

Throughout the campaign, notable political figures, such as Chief Minister Manik Saha, graced the constituency with rallies, while leaders from all parties supported their candidates. Elections are poised for a smooth roll-out, with detailed security measures and preparations in place, according to Returning Officer Debjani Choudhury.

As the election day approaches, officials have ensured readiness across 55 polling booths, emphasizing security and addressing weather-related concerns. The constituency, where female voters marginally surpass male voters, stands prepared for a pivotal decision-making process.

TRENDING

1
Aaron Ramsey Bids Farewell to the Field: A Midfielder's Legacy

Aaron Ramsey Bids Farewell to the Field: A Midfielder's Legacy

 Global
2
Global Flight Cancellations: Impact on Major Airlines Amid Middle East Tensions

Global Flight Cancellations: Impact on Major Airlines Amid Middle East Tensi...

 Global
3
Corinthians Turn to Fernando Diniz After Turbulent Streak

Corinthians Turn to Fernando Diniz After Turbulent Streak

 Global
4
Sebi grants one-time relief on validity of observation letters for public issues till Sept 30 amid West Asia crisis.

Sebi grants one-time relief on validity of observation letters for public is...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026