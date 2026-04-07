Political Tensions Erupt in Baramati Bypoll Drama

Tensions are mounting in the Baramati assembly bypoll as Parth Pawar, from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), criticized the Congress for fielding a candidate. In response, NCP MP Supriya Sule emphasized the constitutional right of the Congress to contest elections, highlighting the party's historical importance.

The by-election, scheduled for April 23, was necessitated following Ajit Pawar's sudden death in an air crash. As political dynamics shift, Sule and NCP President Sharad Pawar were invited for Sunetra Pawar's nomination filing. The Congress has nominated Akash More, defying expectations for an uncontested election.

Sule underlined her alignment with Congress ideology, despite her father's past differences. While Sule acknowledged the Congress' contributions to India's progress, Sharad Pawar's rebuke of Parth Pawar's comments underscores ongoing familial and political discourse, as Sunetra Pawar anticipates a complex electoral challenge.