Political Tension in Baramati: Sharad Pawar's Stand on Congress Candidacy
NCP chief Sharad Pawar defended Congress's right to contest the Baramati bypoll, amid criticism from his grandnephew, Parth Pawar. The Pawar family chose not to field a candidate due to Ajit Pawar's recent death. However, Congress fielded Akash More, prompting remarks on political maturity and strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Sharad Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, reaffirmed the Congress party's right to participate in the Baramati by-election, despite the recent outcry from his grandnephew, Parth Pawar.
This election became necessary following the tragic death of Ajit Pawar. While Sunetra Pawar filed for candidacy, the Congress countered by nominating Akash More, stirring tensions within the political circles.
Sharad Pawar emphasized the necessity of a democratic contest, dismissing calls for an unopposed election and urging political maturity in navigating such electoral decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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