NCP-SCP leader Sharad Pawar and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale among new Rajya Sabha MPs who took oath.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:49 IST
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NCP-SCP leader Sharad Pawar and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale among new Rajya Sabha MPs who took oath.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Ramdas Athawale
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