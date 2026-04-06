Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar files nomination papers for Apr 23 Baramati assembly bypoll.
PTI | Baramati | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar files nomination papers for Apr 23 Baramati assembly bypoll.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sunetra Pawar
- Baramati
- bypoll
- NCP
- Maharashtra
- politics
- election
- nomination
- Deputy CM
- Pawar family
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