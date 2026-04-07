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Trump's Bold Ultimatum: The Fate of Civilization Hangs in the Balance

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, emphasizing the urgency of reaching an agreement by his set deadline. He warned of dire consequences, hinting at the imminent demise of a civilization if the conflict remains unresolved. Trump described this pivotal moment as one of historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:49 IST
Trump's Bold Ultimatum: The Fate of Civilization Hangs in the Balance
Donald Trump

In a dramatic appeal, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran to come to terms with an agreement by his set deadline, citing severe repercussions if negotiations fall through.

Trump starkly warned that a failure to reach a deal could lead to the annihilation of a civilization, a poignant statement he shared on his Truth Social platform.

The President emphasized the gravity and historical context of this moment, suggesting it could lead to irreversible consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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