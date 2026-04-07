Vibrant Campaigns Paint Kerala's Poll Landscape
Kerala's Assembly polls campaign culminated with vibrant rallies and innovative strategies. Political leaders from BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) canvassed fervently, using modern tools like AI and podcasts to engage voters. The campaign also featured intense political discourse and highlighted key issues like Sabarimala and infrastructure development.
- Country:
- India
The streets of Kerala buzzed with energy as campaigning for the Assembly polls reached its crescendo. Supporters thronged various constituencies, creating a vibrant and colorful atmosphere with roadshows, rallies, and processions, turning town centers into lively hubs of political activity.
Top leaders from major parties, including the BJP-led NDA, Congress-led UDF, and CPI(M)-led LDF, visited the state frequently, employing innovative strategies to capture the electorate's attention. This election saw a trend toward engaging younger voters through social media, podcasts, and influencers, while the use of technology like AI marked a new chapter in campaign styles.
As political attacks intensified, issues such as the Sabarimala temple row and infrastructure development took center stage. The major parties fiercely debated governance records and accused each other of political compromise. In this bustling pre-election period, strategies varied from digital campaigning to dramatic public appearances, showcasing the dynamic nature of contemporary electoral tactics in Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Kerala
- election
- Assembly polls
- campaign
- politics
- roadshow
- BJP
- Congress
- CPI(M)
- Sabarimala
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