BJP Hails Women's Reservation Bill as Landmark for Gender Equality

In a significant move towards gender equality, BJP Telangana President Ramchander Rao has lauded the Union Cabinet's approval of the 33 percent Women's Reservation Bill. Rao highlighted this development as a landmark step in boosting female representation in governance and expressed that women across the nation are likely to celebrate this decision.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rao described the bill as a testament to recognizing women's potential and underscored the need for heightened participation in Parliament and state Assemblies. He noted, 'This is one of the finest measures taken by any nation, steering India towards enhanced leadership by women and empowerment.'

Rao further stated that although several parties have previously discussed women's reservation, it is now being implemented with vigor. The government plans to introduce amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam on April 16 to refine the legislation, aiming to allocate seats for women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Ahead of this legislative action, the BJP ramps up its outreach to women nationwide through campaigns like 'Mahila Samvad', directly engaging with women about the act's provisions while collecting grassroots feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)