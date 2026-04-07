Global Diplomacy and Engagement: Key April-May Events

Throughout April and May, the world is witnessing a series of significant global political and economic events. From high-level summits to bilateral meetings, leaders are converging to address pressing international issues.

Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei HUN Manet of Cambodia is visiting France upon French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation for the One Health Summit. Concurrently, Ankara hosts a joint economic forum with Syria, while New Zealand's Foreign Minister heads to Washington to meet key U.S. officials.

Other noteworthy events include the ASEAN Finance Ministers Meeting in Metro Manila, the IMF/WORLD BANK spring meetings in Washington D.C., and a variety of commemorations such as the International Roma Nation Day and International Day of Human Space Flight. These gatherings are setting the stage for diplomatic, economic, and cultural exchanges, marking an active period in global diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)