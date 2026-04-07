UK Bars Kanye West from Wireless Festival Amid Controversy

The British government has blocked U.S. rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, from entering the country to headline London's Wireless Festival due to his past antisemitic comments and ties with Nazism. Festival Republic, the event organizer, announced the withdrawal of his entry permission, leading to the festival's cancellation and refund issuance for ticket holders.

The decision followed significant pressure on the government after West was announced as the headliner on April 1. Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced his disapproval, emphasizing that the artist should not have been invited. In response, several major companies pulled their sponsorship from the event.

Despite his willingness to meet with the UK Jewish community to show change and promote peace through music, Ye's past actions, including promoting Nazism and using controversial symbols, could not be overlooked. Health Secretary Wes Streeting highlighted a concerning pattern of behavior, while Festival Republic and the Jewish community demand genuine remorse and commitment to transformation before any meeting occurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)