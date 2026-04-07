Political Chessboard in Assam: BJP-BPF Alliance Seeks Dominance Amidst Volatile Dynamics

The political landscape of Assam's Bodoland region remains unpredictable as assembly elections approach, despite the BPF's recent success in the Bodoland Territorial Council polls. Though allied with BPF, the BJP-led NDA faces challenges from local parties like the UPPL.

As national parties struggle to gain ground, the entrenched influence of regional players keeps the election race open. Meanwhile, seat-sharing arrangements among various parties reveal shifting alliances with significant potential impacts.

Observers highlight the importance of voter dynamics, including ethnic and alliance-driven factors, in determining election outcomes. The complex interplay of local and national politics makes this election a testing ground for political strategies.