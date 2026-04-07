India's Push for Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Sees Major Industry Interest

In a significant move to boost India's manufacturing sector, the Heavy Industries Ministry held a pre-bid conference to roll out its Rs 7,280-crore scheme. The scheme aims to encourage the production of sintered rare earth permanent magnets, crucial for industries like EVs, aerospace, and consumer electronics.

A total of 25 companies, including major players like JSW Group and Vedanta, participated, indicating high industry interest. The government plans to select five entities to set up facilities, each with a capacity of up to 1,200 MTPA, aggregating to a total capacity of 6,000 MTPA.

The new initiative is expected to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, reduce import dependence, and build a competitive rare earth magnet ecosystem in India. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their bids by May 28, with technical evaluations scheduled for the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)