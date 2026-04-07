Left Menu

India's Push for Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Sees Major Industry Interest

The Indian government, via the Heavy Industries Ministry, organized a pre-bid conference to promote domestic manufacturing of sintered rare earth permanent magnets. The initiative has attracted interest from 25 companies such as JSW Group, Vedanta, and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. It aims to select up to five firms to establish magnet production facilities, bolstering industrial capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:11 IST
India's Push for Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Sees Major Industry Interest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost India's manufacturing sector, the Heavy Industries Ministry held a pre-bid conference to roll out its Rs 7,280-crore scheme. The scheme aims to encourage the production of sintered rare earth permanent magnets, crucial for industries like EVs, aerospace, and consumer electronics.

A total of 25 companies, including major players like JSW Group and Vedanta, participated, indicating high industry interest. The government plans to select five entities to set up facilities, each with a capacity of up to 1,200 MTPA, aggregating to a total capacity of 6,000 MTPA.

The new initiative is expected to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, reduce import dependence, and build a competitive rare earth magnet ecosystem in India. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their bids by May 28, with technical evaluations scheduled for the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Concerns

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Concerns

 Global
2
Civilization at Risk: The Nuclear Standoff Intensifies

Civilization at Risk: The Nuclear Standoff Intensifies

 India
3
Trump Jr. Criticizes EU: Predicts Eastern-Western Fracture

Trump Jr. Criticizes EU: Predicts Eastern-Western Fracture

 Global
4
Uttarakhand Prepares for PM Modi's Landmark Visit and Expressway Inauguration

Uttarakhand Prepares for PM Modi's Landmark Visit and Expressway Inauguratio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026