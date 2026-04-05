Assam Rising: A Vision for Prosperity Under NDA's Governance

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has lauded the NDA government's strides in infrastructure development and governance in Assam, suggesting the state is on the brink of becoming a leading region. Singh's remarks came during a rally in Cachar district, supporting BJP contender Rajdeep Goala for the Udharbond constituency.

Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national agenda and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's transformative efforts. He highlighted the increased public confidence in BJP's leadership and emphasized efforts to boost infrastructure and address illegal migration challenges. The 126-member Assam assembly election is slated for April 9, with results on May 4.

Adding to the cultural ties, Singh noted Manipuri influences in Assam, with historical connections underscored by Manipuri kings' interactions in Cachar. Singh also reminisced about his Taekwondo days, stressing the BJP's commitment to integrating the northeast into India's development narrative, notably campaigning for BJP candidate Milon Das in Hailakandi.

(With inputs from agencies.)