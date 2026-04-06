Wave of Change in Tamil Nadu: NDA's Push Against DMK Misrule

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis voiced strong confidence in a wave of political change in Tamil Nadu as the upcoming Assembly elections loom. In a public statement, Fadnavis claimed that the NDA, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, is poised to overthrow the misrule of the DMK, which, he argues, has been steeped in corruption.

Fadnavis criticized the DMK for its alleged criminal affiliations, high debt levels, and failure in safeguarding women, children, and senior citizens. He claims that rampant child sex abuse and drug-related issues have intensified under DMK's governance, resulting in a debt trap for Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting support for local traditions, Fadnavis condemned DMK's opposition to lamp lighting traditions, attributing it to vote bank politics. His visit to the Meenakshi Amman Temple underscores his intent to usher in 'good governance' through a potential BJP-AIADMK alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)