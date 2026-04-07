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Delhi BJP Accuses Congress Chief of Inciting Hatred with Snake Remark

A Delhi BJP delegation lodged a complaint against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his inflammatory remarks comparing the BJP and RSS to a poisonous snake. They urged the police to investigate Kharge’s statement, claiming it incites religious sentiments and violates election campaign rules ahead of Assam's elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:52 IST
Delhi BJP Accuses Congress Chief of Inciting Hatred with Snake Remark
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A Delhi BJP delegation, spearheaded by Union minister Harsh Malhotra, has formally lodged a complaint with the police commissioner against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The complaint stems from Kharge's controversial remarks during a campaign rally in Assam's Sribhumi district, where he likened the BJP and RSS to a poisonous snake, suggesting they must be eradicated.

The BJP argued that Kharge's statement is designed to incite hatred and violence, particularly among the Muslim community, and contravenes election campaign regulations. The delegation, comprising Delhi BJP figures like Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, emphasized that Kharge's remarks are not only inflammatory but also a blatant violation of electoral law.

Given the Congress headquarters' location in Delhi, the BJP delegation has urged the police to take immediate action, file an FIR, and initiate legal proceedings. This complaint comes as Assam gears up for its 126-member Assembly elections on April 9, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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