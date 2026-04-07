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West Bengal Awaits: BJP Eyes Change Amidst High-Stakes Electoral Battle

As West Bengal prepares for assembly elections, Union Minister Sanjay Seth claims the people's demand for change favors the BJP. Criticizing the Trinamool Congress on law and order issues, Seth envisions a repeat of Bihar's election results. The contest between TMC and BJP promises high stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:47 IST
West Bengal Awaits: BJP Eyes Change Amidst High-Stakes Electoral Battle
Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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With the West Bengal assembly elections on the horizon, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth boldly stated on Tuesday that there is a growing demand among the populace for a shift in governance towards the BJP. Speaking in Basirhat, Seth highlighted the fervor displayed by a crowd of 10,000 people at a nomination ceremony and claimed that current West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is losing public favor.

Seth took aim at the ruling Trinamool Congress, highlighting issues like the notorious Sandeshkhali incident, which he stated has besmirched the state's reputation nationwide. According to Seth, while Prime Minister Modi champions the empowerment of girls, Banerjee stands accused of shielding the main accused in Sandeshkhali, Sheikh Shahjahan. He painted a grim picture of lawlessness impacting the judiciary and job market, suggesting an impending governance change desired by the people.

The elections promise a fierce contest. After the TMC achieved a significant victory in 2021, the BJP, buoyed by its performance in the previous state polls, is gearing up for a competitive race. Scheduled for April 23 and 29, with results on May 4, the election will determine the control of the 294-member Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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