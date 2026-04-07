Punjab's Excise Boom: Surpassing Revenue Goals

Punjab's Excise and Taxation Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, announced that the department collected Rs 11,782 crore by March 31, 2026, surpassing the target set for the period.

This achievement, according to Cheema, is a result of the Punjab government's proactive governance and trade-friendly policies.

The revenue has nearly doubled over four years, going from Rs 6,254.84 crore to Rs 11,782 crore. A new target of Rs 12,800 crore is set for 2026-27, emphasizing the department's dedication to increasing revenue through transparency and compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)