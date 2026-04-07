Punjab's Excise Boom: Surpassing Revenue Goals
Punjab's Excise and Taxation Department exceeded its revenue target by collecting Rs 11,782 crore, attributed to the state government's proactive governance. The department plans a new target of Rs 12,800 crore for the fiscal year 2026-27, highlighting a significant revenue increase and commitment to transparency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab's Excise and Taxation Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, announced that the department collected Rs 11,782 crore by March 31, 2026, surpassing the target set for the period.
This achievement, according to Cheema, is a result of the Punjab government's proactive governance and trade-friendly policies.
The revenue has nearly doubled over four years, going from Rs 6,254.84 crore to Rs 11,782 crore. A new target of Rs 12,800 crore is set for 2026-27, emphasizing the department's dedication to increasing revenue through transparency and compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Punjab
- Excise
- Revenue
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- 2026
- 2025-26
- Taxation
- Government
- Governance
- Policies
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