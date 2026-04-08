Pope Leo XIV Condemns Trump's Threats Against Iran

Pope Leo XIV has delivered a strong rebuke to President Donald Trump, condemning his threats to obliterate Iranian civilization. Such threats, Leo argues, are "truly unacceptable" and in violation of international law regarding attacks on civilian infrastructure.

In his most forceful comments on the issue to date, the pontiff implored Americans and people of goodwill around the world to reach out to their political leaders. He urged them to voice opposition to war and champion peace initiatives instead.

"Today, we face threats against the Iranian populace that contradict principles of peace," the Pope emphasized, encouraging concrete action from citizens and lawmakers alike.