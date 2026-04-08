Left Menu

Bombay High Court Halts Goa By-Election Amid Controversy

The Bombay High Court annulled the ECI's notification for Goa's Ponda assembly by-election, citing a breach of the Representation of the People Act. The election, scheduled for Thursday, was nullified despite postal votes already being cast. The BJP called the verdict shocking, while the Congress plans to appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:58 IST
Bombay High Court Halts Goa By-Election Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed the Election Commission of India's notification for the by-election to the Ponda assembly seat in Goa, just a day before polling, citing a violation of the Representation of the People Act. The term of the legislature is set to expire in less than one year.

Despite postal ballots already being cast, the court cancelled Thursday's election and refused to stay its judgment. The ruling BJP termed this decision as shocking, while the Congress accused it of colluding with the ECI to delay the notification and vowed to appeal in the Supreme Court.

A bench of Justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit S Jamsandekar described the by-election notification as 'arbitrary.' The bypoll was prompted by the death of BJP MLA Ravi Naik but was cancelled due to the remaining term's short duration. The court noted the winning candidate would serve only around nine months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian-Origin Ex-Cop's Involvement in UK 'Crash for Cash' Scam Exposed

Indian-Origin Ex-Cop's Involvement in UK 'Crash for Cash' Scam Exposed

 United Kingdom
2
SEC's New Enforcement Director: David Woodcock Takes the Helm

SEC's New Enforcement Director: David Woodcock Takes the Helm

 Global
3
Sporting Updates: Timberwolves Triumph and Curtis Raises the Stakes

Sporting Updates: Timberwolves Triumph and Curtis Raises the Stakes

 Global
4
Justice in Question: Bail Appeal in Juvenile Hit-and-Run Case

Justice in Question: Bail Appeal in Juvenile Hit-and-Run Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026