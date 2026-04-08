Ashiana Housing Soars with Record Sales Surge

Ashiana Housing Ltd experienced a remarkable increase in sales bookings during the fourth quarter, reaching Rs 1,289.70 crore, which is more than double the previous year's figure.

Annual sales for the company also hit a record high of Rs 2,421.47 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. The firm managed to sell a total of 26.73 lakh square feet during this period.

Based in Delhi, Ashiana Housing is recognized as a leading real estate developer, focusing on senior citizens' housing and general group housing projects across regions like Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.