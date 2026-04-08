Ashiana Housing Soars with Record Sales Surge
Ashiana Housing Ltd's sales bookings surged to Rs 1,289.70 crore in Q4, more than doubling from the previous year, due to increased demand. The company's annual sales hit a record Rs 2,421.47 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, with 26.73 lakh sq ft sold.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Ashiana Housing Ltd experienced a remarkable increase in sales bookings during the fourth quarter, reaching Rs 1,289.70 crore, which is more than double the previous year's figure.
Annual sales for the company also hit a record high of Rs 2,421.47 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. The firm managed to sell a total of 26.73 lakh square feet during this period.
Based in Delhi, Ashiana Housing is recognized as a leading real estate developer, focusing on senior citizens' housing and general group housing projects across regions like Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.
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