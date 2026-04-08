Trump's Ceasefire Halts Oil Shock, Sparks Market Surge

Oil prices plummeted below the $100 mark on Wednesday as stock and bond markets soared. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran, prompting relief from investors anticipating resumed oil and gas flows through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The ceasefire, announced just hours before Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen the strait, led Iran to agree to stop counter-attacks and ensure safe passage through the waterway, provided attacks on them ceased. Though the cessation has revived investor hopes, the prolonged conflict has already caused significant damage to energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

While the ceasefire provides temporary solace, experts caution against immediate optimism regarding long-term peace. Oil prices are expected to stay high, and although markets rallied swiftly following the news, analysts stress that genuine stability in the energy sector warrants careful watch of ongoing negotiations.