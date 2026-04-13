Karnataka Congress Urged to Prioritize Party Discipline Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Talks
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called on Congress legislators to uphold party discipline during their lobbying for a cabinet reshuffle in New Delhi. Shivakumar, the state Congress president, emphasized that while meeting party leaders is acceptable, making public statements could harm the party's image. The timing and manner of demands were also crucial.
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Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has appealed to Congress legislators to uphold party discipline as lobbying efforts pick up in New Delhi for a cabinet reshuffle. He stressed the importance of timing and discretion to avoid damaging the party's image.
Addressing the media, Shivakumar acknowledged that meeting the party high command was acceptable, but warned against public statements that could prove detrimental to the party's reputation. 'The party's future is more important than media appearances,' he cautioned.
His comments came as senior Congress MLAs sought representation in a potential cabinet reshuffle, with meetings in New Delhi amid ongoing discussions within the government. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah echoed these sentiments while waiting for formal inputs to proceed with any reshuffle decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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