Palaniswami Criticizes Stalin Government's Inaction

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami sharply criticized the Stalin-led government, describing it as a 'failure model' unable to fulfill its promises on employment and flood prevention.

Condemning the DMK's approach, Palaniswami urged voters to oust the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, highlighting worsening law and order and citizen safety concerns.

He emphasized the lack of new projects, particularly in Velachery, which remains vulnerable during Chennai's monsoon season, contrasting it with the AIADMK's past governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)