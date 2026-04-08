Palaniswami Criticizes Stalin Government's Inaction
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the Stalin-led DMK government as a 'failure model' for not fulfilling promises related to employment and addressing monsoon flooding in Chennai. He urged the public to oust the current regime, highlighting deterioration in law and order and inadequate project initiatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:26 IST
- Country:
- India
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami sharply criticized the Stalin-led government, describing it as a 'failure model' unable to fulfill its promises on employment and flood prevention.
Condemning the DMK's approach, Palaniswami urged voters to oust the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, highlighting worsening law and order and citizen safety concerns.
He emphasized the lack of new projects, particularly in Velachery, which remains vulnerable during Chennai's monsoon season, contrasting it with the AIADMK's past governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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