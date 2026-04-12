Left Menu

Stalin Slams BJP Over Alleged Representation Bias Against Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the BJP-led central government of reducing the state's representation in Parliament, under the guise of women's reservation. He criticized the Center for penalizing states like Tamil Nadu that have implemented population control measures, while also questioning AIADMK's silence on these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:33 IST
Stalin Slams BJP Over Alleged Representation Bias Against Tamil Nadu
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of betraying South India by attempting to reduce Tamil Nadu's representation in Parliament.

At a rally in Paramakudi, Stalin claimed that the Center is using the "women's reservation" proposal as a pretext to cut down Tamil Nadu's parliamentary seats, effectively penalizing states that have successfully implemented population control measures. He questioned AIADMK chief Palaniswami's silence on the matter, alleging Palaniswami's allegiance to the BJP.

Stalin emphasized the contribution of Tamil leaders like Periyar, Annadurai, and Karunanidhi in safeguarding Tamil Nadu from 'communal forces' and vowed to enhance fishermen's welfare, housing for the poor, and women's travel facilities, while urging the return of Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka.

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Faces Historic Masters Showdown

Rory McIlroy Faces Historic Masters Showdown

 Global
2
Udhayanidhi Stalin's Campaign Blitz: Battling Legacy and Politics of Allegiance

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Campaign Blitz: Battling Legacy and Politics of Allegia...

 India
3
Hungary's Political Shift: Tisza Party Edges Towards Victory

Hungary's Political Shift: Tisza Party Edges Towards Victory

 Global
4
India Pays Tribute to Iran's Fallen Leader

India Pays Tribute to Iran's Fallen Leader

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026