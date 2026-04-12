Stalin Slams BJP Over Alleged Representation Bias Against Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of betraying South India by attempting to reduce Tamil Nadu's representation in Parliament.

At a rally in Paramakudi, Stalin claimed that the Center is using the "women's reservation" proposal as a pretext to cut down Tamil Nadu's parliamentary seats, effectively penalizing states that have successfully implemented population control measures. He questioned AIADMK chief Palaniswami's silence on the matter, alleging Palaniswami's allegiance to the BJP.

Stalin emphasized the contribution of Tamil leaders like Periyar, Annadurai, and Karunanidhi in safeguarding Tamil Nadu from 'communal forces' and vowed to enhance fishermen's welfare, housing for the poor, and women's travel facilities, while urging the return of Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka.