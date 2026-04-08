Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Challenges Voter Deletion in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticizes the BJP and Election Commission over the deletion of nearly 91 lakh voters during the SIR exercise. Accusing the BJP of manipulating electoral rolls, she vows to challenge the removal of electors in court to protect voter rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:07 IST
Mamata Banerjee Challenges Voter Deletion in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, vocally criticized the BJP and the Election Commission regarding the removal of nearly 91 lakh voters from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Banerjee stated her party would challenge the deletions in court, maintaining that removing voters would not thwart the TMC. She accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the electoral process and claimed the Election Commission was intimidating voters by calling them on the phone.

Speaking at a rally in Hooghly district, Banerjee reiterated her stance against the deletions, which left a significant drop in the voter base. She emphasized her party's commitment to resisting any attempts to undermine voter rights and accused the Election Commission of acting in favor of the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CareCon 2026: Pioneering a Patient-Centric Healthcare Revolution

CareCon 2026: Pioneering a Patient-Centric Healthcare Revolution

 India
2
Historic Ceasefire: A Glimmer of Peace Between U.S. and Iran

Historic Ceasefire: A Glimmer of Peace Between U.S. and Iran

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Welcomes U.S.-Iran Ceasefire, Seeks Peace with Russia

Zelenskiy Welcomes U.S.-Iran Ceasefire, Seeks Peace with Russia

 Global
4
Pope Leo Commends Ceasefire Amid Controversial U.S. Tensions

Pope Leo Commends Ceasefire Amid Controversial U.S. Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026