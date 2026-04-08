Mamata Banerjee Challenges Voter Deletion in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, vocally criticized the BJP and the Election Commission regarding the removal of nearly 91 lakh voters from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Banerjee stated her party would challenge the deletions in court, maintaining that removing voters would not thwart the TMC. She accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the electoral process and claimed the Election Commission was intimidating voters by calling them on the phone.

Speaking at a rally in Hooghly district, Banerjee reiterated her stance against the deletions, which left a significant drop in the voter base. She emphasized her party's commitment to resisting any attempts to undermine voter rights and accused the Election Commission of acting in favor of the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)