Modi Slams TMC's 'Appeasement Politics' Over Siliguri Corridor Threat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the 'tukde-tukde' gang and TMC of threatening India's strategic Siliguri Corridor, supporting appeasement tactics. At a rally in Siliguri, he criticized TMC's governance, pledging BJP's intent to revamp North Bengal's development and counter any negative demographic changes caused by illegal infiltration.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the 'tukde-tukde' gang, alleging a threat to sever the crucial Siliguri Corridor, thus isolating the Northeast. He blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for supporting these groups through its 'appeasement politics', invoking regional insecurity and socio-economic instability.
Speaking at an election rally in Siliguri, Modi labeled the TMC as anti-tribal, anti-women, and anti-youth, criticizing its governance record over the past 15 years. He highlighted incomplete development projects in North Bengal, underlining that the region's needs were unmet amid rising demographic tensions due to unchecked infiltration.
Promising transformative changes, Modi advocated for a 'double-engine' BJP government to accelerate Bengal's development. He emphasized infrastructure improvements, economic prospects, and cultural preservation as key priorities to revive the state from TMC's purported neglect and to ensure regional security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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