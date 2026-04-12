Modi Slams TMC's 'Appeasement Politics' Over Siliguri Corridor Threat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the 'tukde-tukde' gang, alleging a threat to sever the crucial Siliguri Corridor, thus isolating the Northeast. He blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for supporting these groups through its 'appeasement politics', invoking regional insecurity and socio-economic instability.

Speaking at an election rally in Siliguri, Modi labeled the TMC as anti-tribal, anti-women, and anti-youth, criticizing its governance record over the past 15 years. He highlighted incomplete development projects in North Bengal, underlining that the region's needs were unmet amid rising demographic tensions due to unchecked infiltration.

Promising transformative changes, Modi advocated for a 'double-engine' BJP government to accelerate Bengal's development. He emphasized infrastructure improvements, economic prospects, and cultural preservation as key priorities to revive the state from TMC's purported neglect and to ensure regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)