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TVK Chief Vijay's Fiery Rally Against DMK's 'Caretaker Government'

At a Tirunelveli rally, TVK chief Vijay criticized the ruling DMK, accusing it of being a 'caretaker government' lacking true authority. He alleged corruption within the DMK-led alliance and claimed unity within TVK by emphasizing the party's deep emotional connection with its cadres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:35 IST
TVK Chief Vijay's Fiery Rally Against DMK's 'Caretaker Government'
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery campaign rally in Tirunelveli, TVK chief Vijay launched a stinging critique against the ruling DMK, labeling it a 'caretaker government' devoid of full powers. He argued that if Chief Minister M K Stalin wielded complete authority, the rally might not have transpired.

Describing the DMK-led coalition as a 'cash-box alliance,' Vijay alleged it was constructed with 'looted' funds and dismissed the unity of its constituent parties. He noted, 'people in the alliance won't even cast vote for each other,' displaying skepticism about their solidarity.

Further attacking, Vijay claimed the DMK had 'pocketed' the Tamil Nadu Congress with monetary incentives, asserting that the 'real Congress' aligns with TVK. He underlined TVK's connection to its supporters, stating, 'this might be just an election for others, but for those with TVK, this is an emotion.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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