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Pope Leo Commends Ceasefire Amid Controversial U.S. Tensions

Pope Leo praised the two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, condemning U.S. President Trump's hostile remarks towards Iran as unacceptable. The Pope emphasized that negotiations should continue to seek a permanent end to the regional conflict, highlighting his ongoing criticism of the U.S.-Israeli war efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:49 IST
Pope Leo Commends Ceasefire Amid Controversial U.S. Tensions
Pope Leo

Pope Leo expressed his approval of the recently announced two-week ceasefire in the ongoing Iran conflict, following his severe condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive threats towards Iran.

In his weekly address, Pope Leo, the first American to hold the papacy, highlighted the importance of negotiation as the sole pathway to peace in the troubled region.

Pope Leo's statement comes amid heightened tensions and is rare direct criticism of a sitting world leader, marking his increasing vocal opposition to the U.S.-Israeli operations against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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