Pope Leo Commends Ceasefire Amid Controversial U.S. Tensions

Pope Leo expressed his approval of the recently announced two-week ceasefire in the ongoing Iran conflict, following his severe condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive threats towards Iran.

In his weekly address, Pope Leo, the first American to hold the papacy, highlighted the importance of negotiation as the sole pathway to peace in the troubled region.

Pope Leo's statement comes amid heightened tensions and is rare direct criticism of a sitting world leader, marking his increasing vocal opposition to the U.S.-Israeli operations against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)