Trump Moves to Open Strait of Hormuz for Free Passage

President Donald Trump expressed a desire to see the Strait of Hormuz reopen for oil tankers without tolls, according to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. Trump's plan focuses on ensuring free passage in this crucial maritime route.

Leavitt noted an uptick in traffic within the Strait, although she did not comment on its current control. Trump's proposal emerges amidst ongoing discussions with Iran and Israel.

The Strait of Hormuz is vital globally, handling 20% of the world's maritime crude oil and natural gas. As talks continue, Iran has proposed tolls, but Trump suggested a joint venture with Iran for toll collection.