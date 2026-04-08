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Sikh Leader Praises US-Iran Ceasefire for Global Peace

Jagmohan Singh Raina, chairman of the All Party Sikh Coordination Committee, welcomed the ceasefire between the US and Iran. He highlighted its importance for global peace and the prevention of regional instability, particularly regarding economic impacts such as increased petroleum prices that could affect areas like Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:08 IST
Sikh Leader Praises US-Iran Ceasefire for Global Peace
Ceasefire
  • Country:
  • India

Jagmohan Singh Raina, chairman of the All Party Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC), has expressed support for the recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran. He described it as a positive step toward global peace, emphasizing the necessity of avoiding war-related repercussions.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Raina underscored concerns that any escalation could severely affect regions such as Kashmir. He pointed to potential economic challenges, including rising prices and shortages of petroleum products, as factors that could destabilize the area.

Raina reiterated that armed conflict is not a viable solution and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the means to address international disputes. His advocacy for peaceful resolution highlights the broader implications of international peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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