Maharashtra Politics Heats Up Over Baramati Bypoll

The Maharashtra Congress has firmly denied receiving any overtures from the BJP to retract its candidate from the Baramati assembly bypoll, dismissing such rumors as 'false, misleading, and baseless'.

The party clarified that reports claiming any exchange with the BJP are 'incorrect and devoid of facts'. Allegedly, the BJP is spreading this misinformation to confuse its ally, the NCP.

The assembly seat became vacant following Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash. His widow, Sunetra Pawar, will contest as the Mahayuti candidate. The Congress, fielding Akash More, insists on staying in the fray unless an FIR on the plane crash is registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)