Germany Rejects Accusations of EU Election Interference

Germany has firmly dismissed U.S. Vice President JD Vance's allegations that the European Union is interfering in Hungary's upcoming election. A spokesperson articulated this stance from Berlin on Wednesday.

The spokesperson highlighted that Vance's presence in Hungary casts doubt on his claims, suggesting that such actions imply who truly might be interfering.

This development underscores ongoing tensions and diplomatic discourse surrounding Hungary's election process, drawing international attention and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)