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Crucial Vote: Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu Against Regressive Politics

Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised rival parties and urged voters to reject them in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. He warned against the state's regression under the AIADMK-BJP alliance and advocated for a Dravidian model government under DMK to ensure development. He also criticized Delhi's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:46 IST
Crucial Vote: Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu Against Regressive Politics
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Udhayanidhi Stalin, a senior DMK leader, has launched a scathing attack on the AIADMK and its ally BJP ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election on April 23.

He accused the 'Sanghi group', a reference to the BJP, of wanting to turn Tamil Nadu into a regressive state if allowed to win. Campaigning for a DMK victory, Udhayanidhi implored voters to reject the AIADMK-led NDA coalition.

He stressed the importance of electing a government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin for Tamil Nadu's growth, criticizing the Union government's neglect of the state in budget allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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