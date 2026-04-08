Crucial Vote: Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu Against Regressive Politics

Udhayanidhi Stalin, a senior DMK leader, has launched a scathing attack on the AIADMK and its ally BJP ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election on April 23.

He accused the 'Sanghi group', a reference to the BJP, of wanting to turn Tamil Nadu into a regressive state if allowed to win. Campaigning for a DMK victory, Udhayanidhi implored voters to reject the AIADMK-led NDA coalition.

He stressed the importance of electing a government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin for Tamil Nadu's growth, criticizing the Union government's neglect of the state in budget allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)