Uncertain Diplomacy: US-Iran Talks Hang in the Balance
The White House clarified that discussions for in-person US-Iran talks are ongoing but not finalized. Uncertainty surrounds Vice President JD Vance's potential participation in talks set for Pakistan. While diplomatic efforts are considered, decisions remain pending until officially announced by the President or the White House.
- Country:
- United States
On Wednesday, the White House addressed speculation regarding potential in-person discussions between the US and Iran. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that although talks are being considered, no formal decision has been confirmed yet by the President or the White House.
There is ambiguity surrounding whether Vice President JD Vance would be part of the anticipated discussions scheduled to happen in Pakistan later this week. The ongoing diplomatic engagements underscore the tentative nature of these plans.
Vice President Vance is currently based in Hungary, supporting Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as the nation gears up for imminent elections. The situation highlights the fluid nature of international diplomatic negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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