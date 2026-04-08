Uncertain Diplomacy: US-Iran Talks Hang in the Balance

On Wednesday, the White House addressed speculation regarding potential in-person discussions between the US and Iran. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that although talks are being considered, no formal decision has been confirmed yet by the President or the White House.

There is ambiguity surrounding whether Vice President JD Vance would be part of the anticipated discussions scheduled to happen in Pakistan later this week. The ongoing diplomatic engagements underscore the tentative nature of these plans.

Vice President Vance is currently based in Hungary, supporting Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as the nation gears up for imminent elections. The situation highlights the fluid nature of international diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)