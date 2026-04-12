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Pakistan's Pivotal Role in Iran-US Peace Talks

Pakistan continues to mediate Iran-US peace talks, aiming to uphold a ceasefire and foster regional stability. The discussions in Islamabad involved high-level delegations from both nations. Despite the marathon talks, no agreement was reached, raising doubts over the ceasefire's effectiveness and the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:11 IST
Pakistan's Pivotal Role in Iran-US Peace Talks
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating peace talks between Iran and the United States, according to Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. He emphasized the importance of upholding the ongoing ceasefire in his statement on Sunday, following intensive negotiations in Islamabad.

Dar, in collaboration with Defense Forces Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Sim Munir, helped mediate discussions that spanned 24 hours between both countries. Despite the lack of a conclusive agreement, Dar remains hopeful for future progress and emphasized Pakistan's role in ensuring ongoing dialogue.

The talks, which were the first high-level discussions since 1979, saw involvement from influential figures including Iran's Speaker Mohammad Baqir Galibaf and the US's Vice President JD Vance. However, their inability to reach a resolution casts doubt on the ceasefire's sustainability and the possibility of reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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