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Pakistan Mediates Ceasefire: A Blow to Modi's Diplomacy

The Congress criticizes Modi's diplomacy as Pakistan mediates a ceasefire between the US-Israel and Iran, questioning India's absence in negotiations despite Modi's purported global alliances. It highlights the setback to Modi's foreign policy, amid the ceasefire in the West Asia conflict influenced by Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:55 IST
Pakistan Mediates Ceasefire: A Blow to Modi's Diplomacy
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The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy of being ineffective as Pakistan succeeded in brokering a ceasefire deal between the US-Israel coalition and Iran. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, pointed out the absence of India's influence, questioning Modi's lack of intervention and the state of his foreign policy strategy.

Ramesh argues this diplomatic achievement by Pakistan is a stark contrast to Modi's attempts to isolate Pakistan as a sponsor of terrorism. The ceasefire, a critical development in the West Asia conflict, emphasizes the diminishing stature of India's global influence under Modi's leadership, characterized by highly personalized diplomacy.

Further criticism was directed at Modi's silence on aggressive actions by Israel and discourteous language from the US. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Western countries for using derogatory language regarding the conflict with Iran, signaling that courage will always triumph over hatred and injustice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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