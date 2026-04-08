Faction Frenzy: BJP's Struggle for Survival in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu criticizes BJP's factionalism, claiming it's fighting for existence while reiterating the state's economic stability. Sukhu accuses BJP of undermining progress. Ban on service extensions announced, with exceptions for outstanding performance.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched a strong critique against the BJP, labeling the party's state unit as embroiled in a fierce internal conflict for survival due to factionalism. According to Sukhu, the BJP is divided into five factions, each vying for dominance in the state's political arena.
Addressing concerns about an ''economic crisis,'' Sukhu reassured citizens that there is no such emergency, highlighting government initiatives aimed at strengthening the economy and achieving self-reliance. He accused the BJP of attempting to sabotage these efforts by targeting financial resources critical to state development.
To curb inefficiencies, Sukhu announced a complete ban on service extensions and re-appointments, emphasizing that exceptions will be made solely based on exceptional circumstances and exemplary performance. This move is aimed at streamlining operations and enhancing governance within the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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