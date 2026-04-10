Left Menu

Congress Claims Modi's U-Turn on Women's Reservation a Disguise for Governance Failures

The Congress accuses the Modi government of backtracking on a women's reservation law, alleging it's a cover for failures in governance and foreign policy setbacks. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, initially demanded by Congress for 2024 implementation, now hinges on delayed census initiatives, drawing criticism from opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:06 IST
Congress Claims Modi's U-Turn on Women's Reservation a Disguise for Governance Failures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has criticized what it terms a 'U-turn' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government concerning the implementation of the women's reservation law. The opposition accuses the administration of using the delay as subterfuge to obscure its alleged governance failures and substantial foreign policy setbacks.

Initially, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, secured unanimous parliamentary support, with Congress advocating for its application starting in 2024. However, the Modi government tied its enactment to pending delimitation and census operations, which Congress leader Ramesh believes were unnecessarily postponed, potentially to frustrate its timely implementation.

As elections draw near, Congress claims the PM's altered stance aims to curry favor in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, PM Modi emphasizes the importance of women's progress as societal progress, urging cohesive legislative action to ensure the reservation is active by 2029, aligning with India's democratic value of equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ghaziabad rape-murder of minor: SC lambasts state police and private hospitals for their ''complete indifference'' and ''insensitive approach''.

Ghaziabad rape-murder of minor: SC lambasts state police and private hospita...

 India
2
Chennai Metro's Expansion Chronicles: A Leader’s Journey and Vision

Chennai Metro's Expansion Chronicles: A Leader’s Journey and Vision

 India
3
SIR: UP adds 84.28 lakh voters in final list, total electorate crosses 13.39 crore, says Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa.

SIR: UP adds 84.28 lakh voters in final list, total electorate crosses 13.39...

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Plea on West Bengal Electoral Rolls

Supreme Court to Address Plea on West Bengal Electoral Rolls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026