Congress Claims Modi's U-Turn on Women's Reservation a Disguise for Governance Failures

The Congress party has criticized what it terms a 'U-turn' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government concerning the implementation of the women's reservation law. The opposition accuses the administration of using the delay as subterfuge to obscure its alleged governance failures and substantial foreign policy setbacks.

Initially, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, secured unanimous parliamentary support, with Congress advocating for its application starting in 2024. However, the Modi government tied its enactment to pending delimitation and census operations, which Congress leader Ramesh believes were unnecessarily postponed, potentially to frustrate its timely implementation.

As elections draw near, Congress claims the PM's altered stance aims to curry favor in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, PM Modi emphasizes the importance of women's progress as societal progress, urging cohesive legislative action to ensure the reservation is active by 2029, aligning with India's democratic value of equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)